Westside Union School District wins Golden Bell Award

QUARTZ HILL – Westside Union School District has been chosen as one of 56 recipients of the state’s leading educational honor — the Golden Bell Award.

The Golden Bell Awards, now in its 38th year, are sponsored by the California School Boards Association (CSBA). The awards recognize outstanding public-school programs that are innovative, sustainable and highlight best practices.

Westside Union School District won the technology category for its VEX Jets Robotics program at Joe Walker STEALTH Academy. The VEX Jets program challenges middle school students to build and program robots that must complete a series of actions. The program provides students the opportunity to learn first-hand knowledge of future engineering and similar fields of study.

“I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our staff, particularly at Joe Walker, which continues to provide a 21st century learning environment for our students,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall. “As the District of Choice in our valley, winning the Golden Bell Award assures us that we are working in the right direction to prepare our future leaders of tomorrow.”

A 17-member judging panel made up of experts from school districts and county offices of education reviewed the written entries and made the initial recommendations for the Golden Bell Awards. Then on-site validators assessed the programs in action.

“The Golden Bell recipients exemplify the spirit of innovation and excellence that all of California’s public schools strive for,” stated CSBA Executive Director Vernon M. Billy. “The Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of outstanding education offerings in our state, and demonstrate the tenacity, vision and dedication of school leaders across California.”

Westside Union School District will received its Golden Bell award at a recognition ceremony at CSBA’s annual education conference and trade Show in San Diego.

–