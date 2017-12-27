Health officials urge residents to get flu shots

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminded residents Wednesday that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

Influenza activity is on the rise county-wide and in neighboring regions.

“Continue spreading holiday cheer and not the flu,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the interim county health officer.

Although flu activity usually peaks in January and February, the virus is hitting victims earlier than usual this flu season, Gunzenhauser said.

“Getting vaccinated against flu protects both the person who receives the vaccine and also reduces the chance they will become ill and spread the flu to family and friends,” he said.

An annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone older than 6 months.

Vaccinations are especially recommended for those considered at greater risk for flu-related complications and their caregivers. These include children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with medical conditions such as asthma, chronic lung or heart disease, diabetes and those with a body-mass index greater than 40.

More information about the flu, including vaccination locations, is available at the Public Health website at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/FluSeason/ or at the County Information Line at 211.