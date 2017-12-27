Girl dies after being hit by car in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 17-year-old girl hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk in Lancaster has died of her injuries, authorities said.

Cecilia Trujillo of Lancaster was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The fatal collision occurred about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, on Avenue I, just west of 15th Street east, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a Ford Focus being driven by an adult male, was driving east on Avenue I. A female pedestrian was walking on the eastbound sidewalk, on the north side of Avenue I,” the news release states.

“According to witnesses, the Ford Focus lost control for an unknown reason and it veered to the left (north). The Ford Focus collided into the north curb line, which subsequently caused the vehicle to collide with the female pedestrian,” the news release states.

The man driving the Ford Focus and his female passenger were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries and were listed in stable condition, according to the news release. Their names were withheld.

“Driving under the influence and the speed of the vehicle [are] under investigation,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

–