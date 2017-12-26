Residents encouraged to recycle Christmas trees

LANCASTER – Waste Management of Antelope Valley is inviting residents to recycle their Christmas trees through the agency’s curbside tree collection program.

Waste Management will collect trees from residents in Palmdale, Lancaster, Quartz Hill and California City, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 12, on customers’ scheduled collection days.

When placing trees curbside for collection, customers are asked to:

Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands, and place the tree on the curb for recycling.

Place only un-flocked trees at the curb.

Waste Management offers the following free drop off locations, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 26, for customers unable to place their trees out for pick up.

Antelope Valley Landfill: 1200 West City Ranch Rd. Palmdale, CA

Lancaster Landfill: 600 E Avenue F, Lancaster, CA

California City Drop Off Center: 19901 Neuralia Road, California City, CA

