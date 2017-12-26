Death investigation launched in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Homicide detectives responded to Palmdale on Saturday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, in the 2800 block of Goldenrain Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

At first, officials believed the death was suspicious, but it was determined not to be, said Deputy Charles Moore of the Sheriff’s Investigation Bureau said.

The woman’s identity is being withheld, pending notice of kin.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

