Palmdale named in ‘Top 36 Safest Cities in California’

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was ranked the 35th safest city (population 50,000 and up) in California, according to a recent study by SafeHome.org.

Of the 177 scored cities in California, the top 25 safest cities on the list attained a Safety Score of at least 80. Palmdale’s score was 82.05

According to SafeHome.org’s Community Relations Manager Danita Abram, “there have been similar studies in the past; however we went a step further and used a variety of data sources and combination of the FBI’s latest report of how many and what types of crimes occurred, crime trends and other data points like law enforcement officer ratio, demographics, population density, unemployment rate, income, education level, etc. to come up with our scoring.”

Yorba Linda ranked as the number one safest city, with a Safety Score of 90.6. To see the complete list, visit https://www.safehome.org/safest-cities/ca/.

For more information on the study and the methodology used, visit https://www.safehome.org/safest-cities/.

