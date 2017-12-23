Menzel named Chief Operations Officer at AVH

LANCASTER – Colette Menzel, Ph.D. has been named chief operations officer (COO) of Antelope Valley Hospital (AVH) effective immediately. She is now both COO and chief financial officer (CFO), a position she has held for 10 months. In addition, the board of directors has approved Menzel as the official successor to Chief Executive Officer Mike Wall.

Menzel is serving on the board of the AV Boys and Girls Club as well as the AV Board of Trade and is an active member of the Lancaster West Rotary Club.

Prior to joining AVH, Menzel was vice president of finance for Corra, a digital e-commerce agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London.

In her short time at AVH Menzel has led a financial turnaround. This included working with Moody’s Corporation and Investor’s Service, which issued an updated credit rating and revised the hospital’s outlook from negative to stable.

“The revision in the outlook to stable is driven by a change in the governance structure, increased stability, and supports a stronger cash flow achieved in fiscal 2017 which will continue into 2018,” Wall said. “We are very fortunate to have a person of this high caliber whose business intelligence, long-range planning, process design, cultural acumen and growth-structure knowledge are superior.”

Menzel’s other achievements include being instrumental in the passage of Measure H on the November ballot, putting together a joint venture for outpatient surgery, and major improvements in financial stability, as well as guidance on values and culture at AVH.

Menzel is completing a second Master of Science degree in finance from Harvard University. She has earned both a Ph.D. and Master of Science degrees in organizational management and leadership and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and finance. She lectures at universities, such as UCLA and San Jose State University, and is committed to guest lectures and appearances throughout the state.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

