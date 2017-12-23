Local authorities warn residents of ‘arrest warrant scam’

LANCASTER – Authorities are warning local residents of an ongoing arrest warrant phone scam that has made its way back to the Antelope Valley.

It starts with a phone call from a scammer pretending to be law enforcement with an outstanding warrant for the victim’s arrest. Victims are then asked to transfer money to the caller to avoid arrest, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“We were contacted by a victim who shared with us that they had received a phone call from an individual falsely identifying themselves as law enforcement personnel,” the news release states.

“[The scammer] indicated to the victim that they had a warrant out for the victim’s arrest and made the victim purchase ‘PayPal’ cards in order to avoid arrest. Of course, this was false, and the victim lost over $1,000,” the news release states.

No law enforcement agency will ever ask you to wire or transfer money, or to pay for a fine or warrant using PayPal, ITunes cards or any other form of gift cards, officials said in the news release.

Authorities are advising residents to take the following steps, should they receive a phone call from a potential scammer:

Ask for the person’s full name, title and the name of their agency/station/department.

Contact that agency/station/department directly.

Do not use the call back number given to you by the caller. Be sure that you are calling the number listed on the agency’s website.

Anyone with information about the arrest warrant phone scam is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477.

–