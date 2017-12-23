County assessing readiness to deal with extreme weather

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked firefighters, public health officials and public works employees Tuesday to assess the county’s readiness to deal with the consequences of extreme weather, including wildfires.

Supervisor Hilda Solis called for the report.

“It is clear that extreme weather conditions are a byproduct of human- driven climate change, and abnormal weather is the new normal,” Solis said. “Historically, Los Angeles has been known for our idyllic weather, but the Creek Fire, Rye Fire and the Skirball Fire are stark reminders of humanity’s fragile coexistence with nature.”

While the focus has been on fighting fires in a season without a rain storm, it will soon shift to the dangers of mudslides and debris flow, Solis said.

A report from the Office of Emergency Management, the Chief Sustainability Officer, Fire Department, Department of Public Health and the Department of Public Works is expected back in 30 days.

