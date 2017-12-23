Canyon Country man sentenced for killing houseguest

LOS ANGELES – A 53-year-old Canyon Country man who fatally shot a houseguest and then fled to New York was sentenced recently to 28 years and four months in state prison.

Michael Joe McGlothan was sentenced Dec. 20 after pleading no contest Nov. 3 to voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The case stems from an incident that occurred May 6, 2015.

McGlothan shot both his girlfriend and 21-year-old Ledarion Demont Allen Jr. who had been staying at his home, according to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing. Allen, a Lancaster resident, died as a result of his injuries, and the McGlothan’s girlfriend survived.

McGlothan fled the area and was located in New York nearly a month after the shooting.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Previous related stories:

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man

Help detectives ID alleged accomplices in shooting death of Lancaster man

Suspect sought in shooting death of Lancaster man

–