LANCASTER – A Lancaster judge Wednesday allowed a woman accused of trying to give her two young sons away and of being under the influence to be released on her own recognizance, over the prosecution’s objection.
Sarah Elise Nilson, 32, had been jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail in a case charging her and the boys’ father, Vincent Paul Calogero, 38, with two felony counts each of attempting to abandon a child, two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and one misdemeanor count each of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.
Nilson was released shortly after the court hearing, according to jail records.
Calogero — who was not in the Lancaster courtroom for the hearing — remains jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to court officials. He is due in court Friday for a bail-review hearing.
The two pleaded not guilty Monday.
Calogero and Nilson allegedly offered their two boys — ages 1 and 2 — to strangers nearly a week ago. The two are also charged with keeping the children in unsafe conditions, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Deputies responded last Thursday afternoon to a report of possible child abuse in the 100 block of Avenue J-8, according to Ali Villalobos of the Lancaster sheriff’s station.
“Deputies contacted the suspects and determined … (they) had been attempting to give and/or sell their children in exchange for money or drugs,” Villalobos alleged.
The charging document does not make any reference to the two allegedly trying to sell their children, who were placed in the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services.
If convicted, Calogero and Nilson could each face up to five years in county jail, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
14 comments for "Woman released from jail in child endangerment case"
aManOfTruth says
I don’t care if they get charged at all. The kids are safe and that’s all that matters and they won’t get them back. Why should taxpayers pay for their incarceration and medical care for a few years just so they can get out and get high until their lifestyle kills them anyhow? Jail will not teach them any lesson, I say we let them out now and let nature take its course.
George says
Good point Alexis.
If she was in court, and entered a plea, there was enough evidence to charge her. Just because she was released O.R. does not mean there was no evidence.
Had there not been evidence, she would not be released O.R. SHE WOULD HAVE JUST BEEN RELEASED, no further proceedings. For whatever reason the judge felt she was not a flight risk or a danger to others, besides her own kids.
Tim Scott seems so biased and anti police his vision is so blurred he cannot see the facts and know how the law works.
Tim Scott says
LOL…you two certainly make a point of agreeing with each other, no matter how stupid what you say is.
How often do you see people called “reliable enough to count on them showing up for court” when they face a SUPPORTABLE charge like “traded kids for dope”? If the charge was the least bit credible based on the available evidence the judge would take one look and say “reliable is OUT.”
George says
She was released O.R. She also plead not guilty. In order for the plea to be entered, there was enough evidence for the preliminary hearing and to accept a plea. No elements of the crime shown at the hearing she would have been released and no plea would have been entered.
She probably had medical issues and it was decided she was not a flight risk or harm to others (except her kids). She will now have to appear for her trial and associated hearings or be taken back into custody.
Once again Timmy has taken the opportunity to bash the police without actually taking the time to look at the facts.
Jefferson says
Don’t judges still atand for election at some point? It would be nice to let the public know their name.
J. Insignares says
This is disgusting! Those poor children deserve justice. These aren’t parents, I wouldn’t even consider them human. They seem now like animals. And dangerous animals belong in cages.
Tim Scott says
Yet another brilliantly crafted case by our local prosecutors.
Judge: “Do you have any evidence?”
Prosecutor: “Well, a deputy says…”
Judge: “Does the deputy have any evidence?”
Prosecutor: “Well, he says…”
Judge: “I get that the deputy has arrested the defendant, so clearly the deputy says they committed a crime, but do they have any evidence for you to present?”
Prosecutor:
Judge: “Do you even know the meaning of the word evidence?”
jane doe says
hahahaha
George says
Yeah, and if they didn’t arrest them and it ended up with the kids being harmed (further) Tim Scott would be all over that bashing the Sheriff’s Department anyway. It seems some people just can’t keep their thoughts in a positive direction, ever.
I hope you someday get what you want Tim. Then maybe your outlook on the whole day to day operation of your life won’t be so negative.
Tim Scott says
My day to day life is fine, thanks.
So, George, how about you provide us with the positive perspective on how the sheriff’s department and the prosecutor’s office made this arrest without even having enough of a case to get the judge to require bail? Please enlighten us on how you see this as a “job well done”?
Alexis says
Being released on one’s (O.R.), means the court judge has confidence that the defendant will take the responsibility to appear for any mandated court proceedings. Not because the prosecutor’s office made the arrest and didn’t have enough evidence. Many people are released on (O.R.), Tim, you are not privy to the particular reasons why the judge made this decision.
George says
Alexis, good point.
One good reason for O.R. is the cost of medical care. Perhaps she has an ongoing medical issue that would end up costing the taxpayers (via the county budget) a large amount of money. If they figure she is not a flight risk or not a danger to others (besides her kids), they would do that even though objected to.
Timmy, she was released O.R. They still entered a plea, meaning she still has charges filed, which also means the evidence was there to file the charges and have a plea entered. Now the trial will begin and she will be tried in front of a jury, or she will accept some sort of a plea bargain.
It the article read she was released with no further proceeding due to a lack of evidence, that would mean the arrest was deemed to not have the elements of the crime.
As usual, Timmy bypasses the actual working of an issue just to take the opportunity to bash the police.
George says
The weird part is that every arrest of a felony, there has to be a PCD (Probable Cause Declaration) filled out within hours of the arrest. The PCD is reviewed by a judge who then approves the arrest. If the elements of the crime are not proven in the PCD, the judge will not approve it and the suspect gets released. If it is reviewed and approved, the suspect stays until their court hearing.
Now Timmy, I never said job well done. I only pointed out how you are against anything the police do. It does not matter if they do a good job, a spectacular job, whatever. You will always have the negative comment about how they do their job.
Your ignorance is showing more and more as the months go by and you fill the editorial and comment sections with your biased liberal police hatred. It is amazing how you got to be so smart and everyone else in the world is just little minded.
Tim Scott says
Not everyone George. Just you.