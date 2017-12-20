‘Readers Speak Out!’ allows you to voice your opinions on local or national issues not been covered by The AV Times.
3 comments for "Readers Speak Out!"
Cynic says
I’m a homeowner who itemizes. My tax bill will likely be going up.
Thanks a lot Steve Knight.
Tim Scott says
Steve Knight has never cast a vote that wasn’t handed to him by the GOP leadership. He represents the national Republican party, not his district. Always has.
Paranoid Android says
The tax bill has now been passed by the House after Senate revisions. Let’s hope the Republicans got it right. I’m not a Trump supporter in the least but I love my country so I’m hopeful on this the Democrats got it wrong.