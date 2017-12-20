‘Readers Speak Out!’ allows you to voice your opinions on local or national issues not been covered by The AV Times.
Just wondering says
Alexis, don’t change. Just keep on keeping on.
Alexis says
Bless you (Just wondering).
AV Observer says
Lancaster never ceases to amaze. It’s planning commission rejected a gas station for Avenue L and 20th West but okayed a solar project on Avenue J and 80th East.
The commission stated vagrants and security as concerns for the gas station.
Vagrants and security? The vagrants and crime are all on the BLVD, the mess created by our Lancaster leaders. By putting all the social services, many in buildings owned by politically connected people, together near the library, museum and a poorly thought out downtown, it has been a recipe for disaster.
As for the solar farms, former Rex Parris campaign manager said the city’s goal was to become ‘net zero’. Whatever that is.
All of this stems from the fringe thinking of Mayor Parris. The mayor who claims to hate fossil fuels, seems to enjoy their benefits when flying in his private plane, enjoying the comforts of life in his beach side multi-million dollar home, and revving up his sports car’;s engine.
Parris has not figured out that you cannot save the environment by destroying it. Maybe someday he will have a moment of clarity.
Only in Lancaster. Only in Lancaster, indeed.
AV Observer says
Ran across this today –
Two Lancaster city council seats are open for election. Why doesn’t Lancaster have to have the council elected by districts like Palmdale was forced to do? Palmdale was sued to make it have council districts.
Great question. Why doesn’t Lancaster have districts? There is zero representation from East Lancaster. Zero Hispanics. The only African American is a West Lancaster appointee of Parris how makes $100k as a consultant for an east coast energy company (any conflict of interest here?)
Only in Lancaster.
Alexis says
Partisan politics is destroying America from within. History tells us that when division within is happening, it makes that particular nation ripe for destruction. People blinded by their own set of beliefs that have nothing to do with truth.
Cynic says
I’m a homeowner who itemizes. My tax bill will likely be going up.
Thanks a lot Steve Knight.
Tim Scott says
Steve Knight has never cast a vote that wasn’t handed to him by the GOP leadership. He represents the national Republican party, not his district. Always has.
Alexis says
Democrats doing just like the Republicans, only on the left side of center. Both parties are corrupted.
George says
Both parties are not corrupted……only those elected officials running this country (Rep & Dem). They are mostly in office to make money and have status in their circles.
I remember back when they actually worked together like they should be doing now. Instead, they stonewall each other no matter what the discussion. If you took them outside in a rainstorm, they could not even agree it was raining because it might look bad to their possibilities of getting re-elected by their people, the ones they mostly don’t listen to anyway unless they are big donors to the campaign.
Alexis says
Agree.
Alexis says
I remember to, George. You are right.
Facts4You says
The 3 richest Senators are Sens, Diane Feinstein, Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner (the richest).
They are all Democrats.
They all voted NO on the GOP tax bill which would have provided a nice benefit for them.
So, be careful painting all Democrats with that broad brush of being corrupt.
Or, you can continue on as you have been doing.
Alexis says
Why did they vote no on the GOP tax bill?
Facts4You says
I guarantee you, Alexis, that any answer to your “Why?” question will not satisfy you.
Tim Scott says
Many wealthy democrats have stated that they do not consider paying their fair share for the benefits they receive from the government to be a burden. Warren Buffet famously said, in support of the alternative minimum tax, “why should I ever pay a lower tax rate than my secretary?” Republican donors know the answer to that question for themselves. It is “because we can buy the GOP into letting us.”
Hey, surprise, repealing the alternative minimum tax was a cornerstone of “simplifying” the tax code.
Alexis says
You’re probably right (Facts4You). I want no part of the leaders of the Democrats or Republicans anymore. Whatever happened to working together for the good of the people of this nation? Now it has become a tribal mind-set, with many asking, which side are you on anyway? Civil discourse has given way to ugly name-calling, to the point of many wishing death to those that don’t agree with a particular line of thinking. I’m sorry if my comments offended you. Best if I keep my quiet.
Alexis says
Oops. Meant to say “best if I keep quiet.”
Alexis says
I also know that I have been one of the worst when it comes to being confrontational. I realize just how futile it is to go back and forth, arguing a matter I have no control over anyway. My dad is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, and he had his opinions until the day he died. What matters is what we do while we are here.
Glenn says
I am a homeowner who itemized my taxes and last year my deductions were $20,000 with the new standard deduction at $24,000 this tax bill works in my favor by $4,000, plus I will see a little more in my paycheck due to the decrease in amount they are taking out for taxes. Yes I am aware the cuts only last 10 years and the Corporate tax rate is permanent but I will take any relief I can get for as long as I can get it.
Alexis says
Wonderful!
Paranoid Android says
The tax bill has now been passed by the House after Senate revisions. Let’s hope the Republicans got it right. I’m not a Trump supporter in the least but I love my country so I’m hopeful on this the Democrats got it wrong.