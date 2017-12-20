Marie Kerr Park to host Jingle Bell Fun Run Dec. 23

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Marie Kerr Park will host the High Desert Runners’ annual Jingle Bell Fun Run this Saturday.

The 5K race will begin at 9 a.m., while the Kids 1K will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

Registration fees in advance are $30 for adults ages 18 and older, $25 for students or High Desert Runners members and $10 for the kids run. Day of the race registration fees are $35 for adults age 18 and older, $30 for students and High Desert Runners members and $10 for the kids run.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and Grace Resources. All race finishers will receive a medal. Kids 1K Elf Run participants will receive finisher’s medals and elf hats.

Holiday/seasonal dress is encouraged. A prize will be awarded for the best costume.

Register online at www.imathlete.com. For more information, contact race director Erik Ruble at 661-435-6968 or email at edruble16@gmail.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

