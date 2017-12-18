Wanted suspect from Fresno arrested in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A suspect wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon in Fresno was arrested in Lancaster, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a “Be on the Lookout” bulletin after spotting the suspect in the Lancaster area and pulled over a newer model Honda Accord at about 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, outside a house in the 43400 block of Melody Lane, said Lt. R. Jones of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

He was booked at the Lancaster Station, Jones said.

An underage girl with the suspect was taken into custody by CHP officers and released to her family, according to a video journalist at the scene.

–