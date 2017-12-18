The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is WASC accredited

PALMDALE – The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC) announced that The Palmdale Aerospace Academy has met the ACS WASC criteria for accreditation.

This is the second time that The Palmdale Aerospace Academy has successfully met the criteria for ACS WASC accreditation.

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC) is a world-renowned accrediting association and one of six regional accrediting agencies in the United States. Accreditation is a dual-purpose process that ultimately shows that schools are worthy of the trust placed in them to provide high-quality learning and clearly demonstrate continual self-improvement.

ACS WASC accredited schools are focused on student-oriented missions and goals. The schools continuously examine student performance and accept objective evaluation from a team of outside peer professionals trained by ACS WASC. They maintain a qualified faculty within effectively organized schools, and regularly collaborate to assess the quality of their educational programs and plans for the future.

[Information via news release from The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.]

