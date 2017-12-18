New superintendent at Eastside Union School District

LANCASTER – The board of trustees unanimously approved Dr. Joshua Lightle as Eastside Union School District superintendent, officials announced.

Lightle has served as an elementary teacher, an assistant principal, an elementary school principal and most recently as an associate superintendent and deputy chief of schools. In his role as deputy chief of schools for Fontana Unified School District, Lightle supervised 24 of the 30 elementary schools.

“We are thrilled at the choice the board has made, and look forward to welcoming him here,” stated Eastside Union School District Interim Superintendent of Schools Melinda Jaggi.

Lightle is a recognized instructional leader who has worked collaboratively with site and district staff to develop effective systems to accelerate student learning. During his time in Fontana, it was not uncommon to see Lightle at school sites visiting classrooms, talking with elementary students or chatting with teachers and staff to learn how to best meet the needs of all students.

Lightle earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at West Liberty University in

West Virginia, a master’s degree in Educational Administration and doctorate degree in Leadership for Educational Justice, both at the University of Redlands.

[Information via news release from Eastside Union School District.]

