Littlerock woman killed in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – An 80-year-old driver died Saturday morning when her vehicle was struck by an SUV as she tried to make a U-turn in Palmdale, authorities said.

Wilma R. Schuessler of Littlerock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The fatal collision occurred around around 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, on Avenue T just east of 62nd Street East in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a female in a 2006 Toyota Matrix attempted to make a U-turn from the north shoulder of Avenue T onto eastbound Avenue T when she was struck by a 2014 Ford Explorer which was traveling eastbound on Avenue T,” the news release states.

“The driver and passenger that was traveling eastbound were transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released,” the news release states.

Avenue T, from 60th to 80th Street East, was closed for about five hours to allow for the collision scene investigation.

