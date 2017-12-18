PALMDALE – An 80-year-old driver died Saturday morning when her vehicle was struck by an SUV as she tried to make a U-turn in Palmdale, authorities said.
Wilma R. Schuessler of Littlerock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
The fatal collision occurred around around 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, on Avenue T just east of 62nd Street East in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a female in a 2006 Toyota Matrix attempted to make a U-turn from the north shoulder of Avenue T onto eastbound Avenue T when she was struck by a 2014 Ford Explorer which was traveling eastbound on Avenue T,” the news release states.
“The driver and passenger that was traveling eastbound were transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and released,” the news release states.
Avenue T, from 60th to 80th Street East, was closed for about five hours to allow for the collision scene investigation.
–
3 comments for "Littlerock woman killed in Palmdale traffic crash"
Donna ball says
This is our beautiful friend and sister in Christ Willi. What this article neglected to say Willi was handing out toys to the kids in the trailer park there. With her giving heart had just been sitting on the back of a tailgate holding a woman’s baby so This mother could go get toys for all her children. Willi always had a kind word of encouragement for everyone. I don’t know about the U Turn statement I do know Willi is resting in Jesus arms. We will forever hold you in our heart. I love you ❤️
crystal says
I’m sorry for your loss.
Corinne Hahn says
Thank you for posting this Donna. She was a wonderful women.