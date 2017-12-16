Free homeowners workshop and legal consultations coming Dec. 19

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in conjunction with the Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County, will host a free workshop and consultation for homeowners on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, located at 509 East Palmdale Boulevard, (northeast corner of Palmdale Boulevard and 5th Street East).

“Is your mortgage payment too high?” asked Palmdale’s Housing Coordinator Terri-Lei Wheeler. “Have you recently missed a mortgage payment? Join us for this free workshop and consultation and learn more about programs such as Keep Your Home California, unemployment mortgage assistance and foreclosure prevention.”

For more information or to reserve your space at the workshop, please call NLSLA at 800-870-0732, or email antelopevalley@nlsla.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

