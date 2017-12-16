3 local businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

PALMDALE – Three local businesses were cited Thursday when Palmdale authorities launched an undercover sting operation to stop stores from selling alcohol to underage customers.

The Alcohol Beverage Control minor decoy operation was conducted at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, by Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Partners Against Crime team, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Under the direct supervision of deputies, minor decoys entered 14 separate businesses licensed to sell alcohol and attempted to purchase alcohol,” the news releases states.

Three businesses allegedly sold alcohol to a minor decoy and were cited. The alleged offenders included Superior Grocers, located at 38360 20th Street East; CVS, located at 38012 47th Street East; and Liquor King, located at 5564 Fort Tejon Road.

In 1994, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the use of underage decoys is a valid tool of law enforcement to ensure that licensees are complying with the law. These types of operations have shown a decrease in alcohol-related incidents, according to the sheriff’s news release.

