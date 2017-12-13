AVTA lowers qualifying age for reduced fares to 62

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will reduce the qualifying age for reduced (half-price) bus fares to 62 beginning Jan. 1. Residents of Palmdale, Lancaster, and the County unincorporated areas, who are 62 or older, will now also be eligible for the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Senior Annual Pass Program. The new qualifying age will allow seniors to access the special pass three years sooner than the current qualifying age of 65.

The Annual Senior Pass Program provides a free 12-month bus pass. To obtain the pass, eligible seniors must have a valid reduced-fare TAP card, and must bring current proof of residency and age to AVTA’s office in Lancaster.

AVTA have also recently conducted new training and outreach activities for seniors with the purpose of reducing mobility barriers.

“With AVTA’s recent service expansions providing greater access to healthcare, educational, and community services, the lower qualifying age will not only help our riders save money, but ensure that more seniors have improved quality of life in the Antelope Valley,” stated AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist.

“As we push to meet our goal of becoming 100 percent green in 2018, we will take every opportunity to attract new riders, maximizing the full benefits of our safe, efficient, clean, environmentally sustainable fleet. For each senior who takes advantage of our free program, there is potentially one less car on the road,” stated AVTA CEO Len Engel.

AVTA provides local, commuter and dial-a-ride service to a population of more than 450,000 residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale as well as the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

