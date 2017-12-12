Job recruitment for bilingual customer service positions

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment this Wednesday for bilingual customer service positions in Palmdale.

Recruitment will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Work Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The job duties include customer service, marketing product, office receptionist and office clerk duties. Requirements include bilingual ability in English and Spanish, customer service experience, sales experience, computer literacy, knowledge of general office functions and good people skills. Qualified candidates must be able to work weekends when needed and possess a property and casualty and life and health license or be able to obtain them within four weeks of hire date.

Salary range is $11 to $13 hourly plus commission. Candidates should bring resumes, be punctual and dress for success.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-265-7421 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–