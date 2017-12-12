American Classic Christmas coming to Poncitlán Square this Saturday

PALMDALE – The third annual American Classic Christmas returns this Saturday.

It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East, between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10 in Palmdale. This event is free and open to the public.

Festivities will begin with a lighting ceremony, featuring The Tehachapi Mountain Pipes and Drums, The Salvation Army Brass Band, a community sing-along with DesArt Theatre and The Antelope Valley Ballet, a reading by Mayor James Ledford of “The Night Before Christmas” and a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Complimentary refreshments will be available in the Coca Cola Christmas Café, while entertainment is provided by local bands and talent. Children 12 and younger can visit Menchie’s Candy Cane Forest and pick their own complimentary candy canes and sweets. There will be plenty of photo opportunities with Santa and his helpers, the Coca Cola polar bear and other winter wonderland characters.

Friends of the Library will also host pre-ceremony activities for the children at 5 p.m. at the Palmdale City Library, which will include an appearance by The Antelope Valley Ballet.

“Come enjoy and experience the sights and sounds of Christmas with friends and family in a very beautifully decorated Poncitlán Square,” stated the event’s co-host Michael Ross.

American Classic Christmas is presented by Michael and Carol Ross of DesArt Entertainment and sponsored by Coca Cola, The Salvation Army, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Vision Construction Management Inc., Ecoset, and The Friends of the Library.

For more information about the American Classic Christmas, visit www.AmericanClassicChristmas.com or call 661-526-4246.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

