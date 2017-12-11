Lancaster man killed in mountainside crash

PALMDALE – A Lancaster man died when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a mountainside in the Angeles National Forest near Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, on the westbound Angeles Forest (state Route 2) Highway east of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer C. Richards.

Mark Noterman, 65, was driving his 2001 Toyota Tundra when he lost control and left the roadway and crashed into a mountainside, Richards said.

Noterman was airlifted to County USC Medical Center where he died during emergency surgery, the officer said.

