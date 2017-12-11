PALMDALE – A Lancaster man died when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a mountainside in the Angeles National Forest near Palmdale, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, on the westbound Angeles Forest (state Route 2) Highway east of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer C. Richards.
Mark Noterman, 65, was driving his 2001 Toyota Tundra when he lost control and left the roadway and crashed into a mountainside, Richards said.
Noterman was airlifted to County USC Medical Center where he died during emergency surgery, the officer said.
2 comments for "Lancaster man killed in mountainside crash"
Jennie says
I am so sorry for your loss!
Tim Scott says
Could be worse. There have been people who went off the other side and down the mountain who just disappeared, only to be found by some “lucky” hiker months or years later. At least this guy’s family knows what became of him.
Sorry for your loss.