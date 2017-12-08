Palmdale Christmas parade this Saturday

PALMADLE— Marching bands, community queens, holiday-themed floats and more will be featured this Saturday at Palmdale’s annual Christmas parade.

“A Very Minion Christmas” is the theme for the 2017 William J. ‘Pete’ Knight Christmas parade, presented by the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce and the Palmdale Auto Mall Supercenter.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, on Avenue P-8 and 22nd Street West. It will run along Avenue P-8 to Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to organizers.

“We are excited about the new location and partnerships this year’s event will bring to the 2017 Palmdale Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade,” stated Committee Chair Kimberly Spezze. “We encourage children of all ages to come out and enjoy this family friendly event.”

For more information, contact the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce at 661-273-3232, or visit http://www.palmdalechamber.org/christmas-parade. View a flyer for this event here.

–