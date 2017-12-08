Local recruitment for counselor positions at men’s corrections facility

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for counselor positions for the men’s corrections facility in California City.

Recruitment will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Journey and entry level positions are available.

Counselor duties include providing substance abuse counseling to all inmates participating in SAT programs; maintaining caseload of no more than 15 participants and evaluating progress; conducting group and individual meetings; working directly with program participants to develop and carry-out treatment service plans; coordinating with the transition/continuing care counselor to develop a community services plan and support network; and maintaining complete and accurate documentation of an inmate’s behavior and other updates.

Candidates must have knowledge of clinical elements of substance abuse treatment for a criminal justice population; conflict resolution techniques; trauma, attachment and relational models; methods for appropriate clinical documentation in a treatment setting; and techniques for effective assessments and case management.

Applicants should come dressed appropriately for an interview, bring a resume and arrive on time.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-265-7421 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

