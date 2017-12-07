Kaiser Permanente AV awards $229K in grants to local organizations

LANCASTER – Kaiser Permanente AV recently awarded more than $139,000 to 12 local community organizations and that will help improve the health of the Antelope Valley. The company also award a $90,000 grant to the Palmdale School District, officials announced.

“Kaiser Permanente has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the health of local communities. One of the ways Kaiser Permanente fulfills this social mission is by providing financial support for local nonprofit health and human service organizations, with an emphasis on underserved populations,” Kaiser officials stated in a news release.

The following local nonprofit organizations were awarded grants to support their commitment to community health:

American Diabetes Association

Antelope Valley College Foundation

Antelope Valley Community Clinic

Antelope Valley Partners for Health

Antelope Valley Family YMCA

Boys & Girls Club of the Antelope Valley

CASA of Los Angeles

The Catalyst Foundation

Mental Health America of Los Angeles

Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles

Tarzana Treatment Center, Inc.

Vision Y Compromiso

The Palmdale School District received a $90,000 grant to support, enhance and improve policies, environments and programs related to healthy eating and active living, which aligns with Kaiser’s Thriving Schools Initiative to improve the health of students, staff and teachers in K-12 schools.

“We are proud to partner with these organizations to improve the health of our community,” stated Linda Lawson, RN, MSN, Chief Administrative Officer, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley. “Kaiser Permanente is focused on providing high-quality affordable care to the community that we serve, and these organizations help address the most critical health and social needs of the Antelope Valley.”

For more information on Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley, visit kp.org/antelopevalley.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.]

–