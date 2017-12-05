Palmdale encourages participation in National 3D Month activities

PALMDALE – December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month and the city of Palmdale is joining with cities all across the country to raise awareness and remind residents of the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.

“Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers with blood alcohol concentrations of .08 or higher,” stated Crime Prevention Specialist Ruth Oschmann. “In 2016, there were 10,497 people killed in these preventable crashes.”

City officials are asking residents to take the following steps to prevent drunk driving:

If you will be drinking, plan on not driving. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party. Designate a sober driver ahead of time.

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, phone a sober friend or family member, use public transportation, Uber, Lyft etc. Download the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) SaferRide mobile app which helps you identify your location and call a taxi or friend to pick you up.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement by dialing 911. Your actions could help save someone’s life.

The city of Palmdale is also asking motorists to drive with their headlights on during the day Friday, Dec. 15, as part of the “Lights on for Life” campaign in honor of those killed or injured by drunk drivers.

“Lights on for Life is a simple way to honor and recognize those who have been killed or injured by drunk drivers,” Oschmann added. “On Friday, Dec. 15, we’re asking our residents to join the city and the Palmdale Sheriff’s station to help raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving by driving with your headlights on throughout the day. By doing so, you’ll help take a stand against drunk driving.”

Throughout this holiday season the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station will be out in full force to prevent impaired driving by conducting DUI checkpoints.

“If you drive after drinking or using drugs, you will be caught, arrested and prosecuted,” noted Oschmann. “Not only is this an embarrassing situation, but also expensive. The cost of your defense and potential fines can be thousands of dollars and you can even lose your car, or worse yet, take another person’s life.”

For more information on 3D Month activities, contact Palmdale’s crime prevention office at 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–