Informational workshop on affordable housing for artists coming this Wednesday

PALMDALE – A free information workshop for artists interested in affordable housing will be held this Wednesday, city officials announced.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Chimbole Cultural Center’s Lilac Room, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The workshop will present information on eligibility, application requirements, resident selection and criteria for the new Courson Arts Colony East (CAC East), currently under construction at 939 East Avenue Q-12.

CAC East will offer artists a permanent place to live, create and thrive in the Antelope Valley.

The apartment community features art-focused amenities, such as a ground-floor art gallery, digital art space, flexible art creation space, dance studio, art paseo and outdoor amphitheater.

For an application or to learn more, call 800-801-8440, ext. 7206.

