Women shot to death in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – A woman driving on a desert road off Highway 138 in the Antelope Valley was shot and killed late Saturday night, authorities said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the 35000 block of 96th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Station deputies responded to the location regarding a traffic collision call. Upon arriving they discovered the victim, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, being treated by Los Angeles County Fire personnel. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound,” the news release states.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The murder weapon was not recovered and there was no suspect description, according to the news release.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and no further information on the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

