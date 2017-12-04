Woman struck, killed by SUV in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A woman was killed in Lancaster late Sunday night when she walked into the path of an SUV, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:48 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, on Avenue K east of Stanridge Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a female adult pedestrian walked south onto Avenue K from a dark field into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a male adult going west on Avenue K. The Jeep collided with the pedestrian and stopped at the scene,” the news release states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been release pending family notification.

“Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor with the male adult driver and is unknown for the female adult pedestrian,” the news release states.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

