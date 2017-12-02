Man allegedly shoots twin after argument in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 33-year-old man was under arrest Friday on suspicion of shooting and wounding his twin brother during a fight in a Palmdale residence, authorities said.

The shooting was reported by the suspect around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the 38300 block of Division Street, said Lt. Anthony Gunn of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The victim came to his brother’s residence to retrieve some property when they got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight, Gunn said. The suspect shot his brother once in the stomach, he said.

The victim was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment of a wound that was believed not to be life-threatening, Gunn said.

The suspect, who claimed he shot his brother in self-defense, was taken into custody, according to Gunn. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

