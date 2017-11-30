Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night when he collided with a pickup truck in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the area of Division and Fantasy streets, said Det. Rowell Quemuel of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The man was riding a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Division Street approaching Fantasy Street when he collided with a pickup truck that made a turn in front of him, Quemuel said.

The motorcycle struck the front driver’s side of the truck and the impact caused the man to fly off the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Quemuel said.

The 69-year-old driver of the truck was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Quemuel added.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

