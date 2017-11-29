L.A. County celebrates Adoption Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES – Nearly 400 children in Los Angeles County’s foster care system are in need of permanent families, officials said Tuesday.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors honored adoptive families as part of November’s Adoption Awareness Month.

“Every child deserves a family that can care for them, who will love them for who they are, who will never give up on them, and will help them reach their full potential,” Barger said.

Greg and Suzy Campeau shared their story of adopting their daughter, Bella.

“There’s lots of stories out there about the Department of Children and Family Services that are not so positive, but there are 10,000 more that are positive and ours is one of those stories,” the adoptive mother said, urging anyone looking for a family to call DCFS.

Supervisor Hilda Solis’ honoree, who had a last-minute conflict and couldn’t attend, works to find homes for teens, who can be hard to place. Larry Branson, a Pomona resident, has fostered more than 200 kids over the last 25 years and adopted one, Solis said.

Scott and Anne Moore, who have three biological children, have fostered many youngsters and adopted five as members of their family. Anne also works through her church to recruit and educate more foster and adoptive parents.

“Mr. and Mrs. Moore have a deep understanding that every child deserves a place to call home and a family to love and support them unconditionally,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said.

The county “welcomes and needs individuals and families, regardless of age, sex, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital or domestic partnership status, physical characteristics, national origin, medical status or disability status, to help fulfill one of its critical missions in finding permanent and loving homes for foster children,” Barger said in a motion calling for more outreach.

Those interested in fostering or adoption can find more information by calling 888-811-1121 or at www.FosterLAKids.org.

