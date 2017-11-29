Free Snow Daze Festival in Palmdale Dec. 9

PALMDALE – A Snow Daze Festival will be held Dec. 9 in Palmdale.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Christ Church of the Valley, located at 2714 East Avenue R. This event is free and open to the public and is presented in partnership with the city of Palmdale, Christ Church of the Valley, Waste Management, Opsec Security, Young Marines, First5LA and Newport Pacific.

There will also be a one mile competitive race for adults and children, as well as a 5k Fun Run, which will begin at 9 am. Participants may enter both races. The races will be held on the residential streets near the church. Participants of all ages will receive a medal.

The Snow Daze Festival will begin at 11 a.m. and feature family fun for everyone, including bouncers, snow and a snow slide, a petting zoo, free hot dogs for kids 12 and under, CHP race car, face painting, food trucks, hourly prize giveaways and a special appearance from Santa Claus.

For more information on the races and the festival, please e-mail snowdazefestival@gmail.com or call 661-947-9570.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

