Deputy in Santa Clarita wounded during shootout

SANTA CLARITA – A deputy who was wounded in the neck during a shootout with an armed ex-con was released from a hospital Wednesday morning, while the suspect was listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s department reported.

The shootout occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 21300 block of Bottletree Lane, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, is a 29-year-old parolee who had been released from prison about a month ago.

A boy, whose age was withheld, was taken into custody for questioning.

The deputy, also 29, suffered a “through-and-through” wound to his neck, McDonnell said. The four-year veteran of the department was rushed to the hospital by fellow deputies.

“We are so thankful it worked out the way it did,” McDonnell said. “A quarter of an inch either way, it would have taken out his carotid (artery) or his spine. … So, we’re just very thankful that the results were what they were. Our best wishes to our deputy for a speedy recovery. The outcome could have been so much different today.”

A woman had called authorities to report that someone pointed a gun at her as she was getting out of her vehicle, the sheriff’s department reported.

The suspect fled near the pool area of the apartment complex, and deputies also learned that there was a possible second suspect.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted the victim and began a search for the suspects,” according to a sheriff’s statement. “One of the suspects, who was located in the parking area near the pool, fired his handgun towards the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Four deputies were involved in the incident, one of (whom) suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.”

The gunman was wounded at least once in the upper body, the sheriff’s department reported.

The juvenile was found in a one of the apartments and was detained for questioning, but he was not arrested.

