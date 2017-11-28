Singalong with Santa at Palmdale Playhouse this Saturday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse will present Singalong with Santa this Saturday, Dec. 2.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East.
It will feature live carolers and tasty refreshments. Santa’s elves will also help kids handcraft a special keepsake ornament to take home and hang on the tree, and help them write a letter to Santa.
Attendees will then join elf hosts Figgy & Sugar Plum, Santa and The Sunday Night Singers for an interactive singalong in the theatre.
Tickets to the Singalong are $6.
Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. For more information, call 661-267-5684.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
