Man hit, killed by car in the Mojave area

MOJAVE – A 33-year-old Victorville man died late Sunday night after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in the Mojave area, authorities said.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, on westbound SR-58, west of Business Route 58 East, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking in a westerly direction in the No. 2 lane of westbound SR-58 when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Freestar that was traveling in the No. 2 lane of westbound SR-58, CHP officials said in the news release.

Driver “Alfred Hanks didn’t observe the pedestrian walking in the No. 2 lane and subsequently collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision,” the CHP news release states.

Hanks, 55, of Tracey, CA, was not injured in the collision. His passenger, 55-year-old Anna Gil of Tracey, was also uninjured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

“Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the news release states.

–