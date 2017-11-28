Help Lancaster detectives find 2 missing sisters

LANCASTER – Local detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two sisters who went missing from Lancaster on Monday.

Relinne Harris, 11, and her sister, Derinne Harris, 12, were last seen during the evening on Monday, Nov. 27, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The sisters may be with their biological father, Deshaun Carter… His last known address is in Oregon,” the news release states.

Carter, a 30-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes, is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing girls or their father is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives Reader or Volk at 661-948-8466.To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477.

