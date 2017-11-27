No injuries reported in Lancaster house fire

LANCASTER – It took firefighters about 12 minutes to put out flames in a Lancaster home late Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 5:14 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at 45064 North Kingtree Avenue, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters said.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke and fire showing from the single-story residence, according to a LACo Fire Department tweet.

About 30 firefighters put out the flames at 5:28 p.m., about 12 minutes after they arrived, Peters said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

–