PALMDALE – A Palmdale man killed Friday night in a single-car crash that also injured a Lancaster woman was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as promising boxer Cesar Diaz Sandoval.
BoxingScene.com reported the 20-year-old — who boxed as Cesar Diaz — was an unbeaten bantamweight who turned professional in July 2016.
Diaz was represented by Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions, which issued a statement: “Everyone at Golden Boy Promotions is heartbroken over the passing of Cesar Diaz over Thanksgiving weekend. As talented and aggressive he was in the ring, anyone who met Cesar knew how kind and nice he was outside of it.”
The fatal crash was reported at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, near 50th Street East south of Avenue L in Palmdale, sheriff’s Detective Eduardo Saucedo said.
Diaz Sandoval was driving a red 2016 Honda Accord south on 50th Street East when he lost control of the car and drifted into the oncoming traffic lane and onto a dirt shoulder then struck a large tree, Saucedo said.
As a result of the crash, the Honda rolled onto the passenger side, ejecting the driver, Saucedo said. Diaz Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger, who also is in her 20s, was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with multiple fractures.
The intersection was closed for the investigation and was reopened at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
3 comments for "Man killed in Palmdale traffic crash was promising boxer"
Deborah says
Lancaster and Palmdale have more motor vehicle fatalities then homicides. When all the track homes were being built the speed limit on most of the streets stood the same. 47th and R8 the speed limit is 55 so the cars are going 60 and more. I would walk me grandkids to school and it was like crossing the freeway to get them to the other side. I honestly think the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriffs station don’t make any changes because it keeps them in business….Forget keeping the community safe.
Our young adults are taught to drive these streets in the high speed limit with no real experience. In Los Angeles near all schools its 25 MPH.
I was in an accident October 14th 2017 on Avenue K and Challenger. I needed a report, and it took Lancaster 5 weeks to get me my report. They said it took so long because there is about 50 accidents/collisions a month.
That number is to high!.
stop driving while distracted says
How do all these drivers lose control? What are they distracted by to lose control? So preventable! A driver has serious responsibilities that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Drivers, preach safety to your loved ones that drive!
Idgaf says
Maybe some things are Not Preventable… Like a tire blowout, malfunction of car, or a unforeseen medical condition….
Maybe drivers lose control of cars because they are trying to prevent from hitting a random spontaneous dog running out in the street or a person jaywalking, or maybe getting away from another driver that may have been driving carelessly?… there could be all different kinds of things..
And yes he could have been playing with the cell phone or distracted by the passenger or whatever…
The thing is unless you were there you don’t know for sure!…
It’s a sad sad story and I feel so bad for his family and all involved