Man killed in Palmdale traffic crash was promising boxer

PALMDALE – A Palmdale man killed Friday night in a single-car crash that also injured a Lancaster woman was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as promising boxer Cesar Diaz Sandoval.

BoxingScene.com reported the 20-year-old — who boxed as Cesar Diaz — was an unbeaten bantamweight who turned professional in July 2016.

Diaz was represented by Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions, which issued a statement: “Everyone at Golden Boy Promotions is heartbroken over the passing of Cesar Diaz over Thanksgiving weekend. As talented and aggressive he was in the ring, anyone who met Cesar knew how kind and nice he was outside of it.”

The fatal crash was reported at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, near 50th Street East south of Avenue L in Palmdale, sheriff’s Detective Eduardo Saucedo said.

Diaz Sandoval was driving a red 2016 Honda Accord south on 50th Street East when he lost control of the car and drifted into the oncoming traffic lane and onto a dirt shoulder then struck a large tree, Saucedo said.

As a result of the crash, the Honda rolled onto the passenger side, ejecting the driver, Saucedo said. Diaz Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger, who also is in her 20s, was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with multiple fractures.

The intersection was closed for the investigation and was reopened at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

