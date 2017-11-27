Lancaster man killed in 5 Fwy crash

GORMAN – A Lancaster man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Gorman near the Kern County border, authorities said.

Michael I. Garcia, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol Officer B. Mejia.

The crash was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, just north of the Antelope (138) Highway transition road, Mejia said.

“The driver of the vehicle made an unsafe turning movement resulting in a loss of vehicle control,” Mejia said. “The vehicle left the west roadway edge, collided with the center divider guardrail, rolled over out of control over the guardrail across the southbound lanes and collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder of the southbound side.”

Alcohol or drug consumption by the driver may be a factor in the crash to be confirmed by toxicology tests at the coroner’s office, the officer said.

The crash prompted the CHP to shut down the southbound lanes of the Golden State Freeway at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 24 for the investigation. Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 25 and the remaining lanes were reopened at 2:55 a.m.

