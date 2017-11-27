Lancaster man killed in 5 Fwy crash

GORMAN – A Lancaster man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Gorman near the Kern County border, authorities said.
Michael I. Garcia, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol Officer B. Mejia.
The crash was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, just north of the Antelope (138) Highway transition road, Mejia said.
“The driver of the vehicle made an unsafe turning movement resulting in a loss of vehicle control,” Mejia said. “The vehicle left the west roadway edge, collided with the center divider guardrail, rolled over out of control over the guardrail across the southbound lanes and collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder of the southbound side.”
Alcohol or drug consumption by the driver may be a factor in the crash to be confirmed by toxicology tests at the coroner’s office, the officer said.
The crash prompted the CHP to shut down the southbound lanes of the Golden State Freeway at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 24 for the investigation. Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 25 and the remaining lanes were reopened at 2:55 a.m.
Valarie Lang says
I understand what you are saying but This man was a hard worker and family man . He fought for our country and got PTSD while there . His wife and sons are hurting so bad right now . Things in life happen and only God will have the final call . Think about that when you make your commits that his family can see this .
Blake honor says
May he rest in piece I work with Michael please tell his family for me that we are all praying for him may he rest in piece and he was loved by many.
Peggy says
Here in the sanctuary city of Mexifornia, Mexicans are always inebriated, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
Frank says
Good thing he didn’t take anyone else with him.
Shane says
Were you able to type this stereotypical racist comment all by yourself? Good job Peggy for taking the precious time out of your productive day to post your heartless rude comment about a 26 year old combat veteran who left behind his 3 small kids and wife. Hope you’re mother is proud of the person you have become.