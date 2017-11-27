“Dog Walker Watch” coming to Yellen Dog Park in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Dog Walker Watch this Saturday at Yellen Dog Park.

It will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale. This event is free and open to the public.

The city’s public safety staff and law enforcement officials from the Palmdale sheriff station will be on hand for coffee, donuts, dog treats and some great information on how local dog walkers can help make Palmdale a safe place to call home.

Raffle tickets will be given out to the first 20 residents to arrive for a chance to win prizes, including two $25 gift certificates to Rosita’s Pet Store in Palmdale.

“The residents of Palmdale love their four-legged family members and that means there are dozens, if not hundreds, of neighbors walking their dog[s] throughout the community at all times of the day, all days of the week, in all weather conditions, who are often preoccupied with texting, chatting, emailing and listening to music,” stated Palmdale’s Crime Prevention Specialist Ruth Oschmann. “Dog Walker Watch encourages these neighbors to assist local law enforcement as extra eyes and ears while out walking their dog[s].”

“This program enhances the partnership between police and community while providing resources for neighbors to be more aware and how to effectively observe and report suspicious activity and graffiti,” added Crime Prevention Specialist Kery German. “We look forward to seeing you and your pets at this fun and informative event.”

For more information on this event, call 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–