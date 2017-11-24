Officer assaulted at state prison in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A correctional officer was injured during an attack by an inmate at the California State Prison in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in a housing unit at the prison, located at 44750 60th Street West, according to a news release by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“Two officers approached inmate George Hudson, 30, in the dayroom of his housing unit to inform him he had been found guilty of a Rules Violation Report (RVR) for possession of a cellphone and was being placed on restricted status. Hudson rapidly walked away from the officers and into his cell, where one officer attempted to place him in handcuffs,” the news release states.

“Hudson turned toward the officer and punched him in the nose. The second officer attempted to place Hudson in handcuffs but he resisted, striking the second officer in the upper chest with his elbow. Hudson broke away and ran toward a third responding officer, who used pepper spray to subdue the attack,” the news release states.

“Hudson was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the facility. The first officer was transported to an outside hospital for treatment of a fractured nose. Hudson and the other two responding officers were uninjured beyond exposure to pepper spray,” the news release states.

Hudson was committed to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Jan. 4, 2013, from Los Angeles County to serve 40 years to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder.

The state prison in Lancaster provides long-term housing for male inmates classified as minimum-, medium- and maximum-security. Opened in 1993, the prison houses approximately 3,400 inmates and employs more than 1,800 people.

