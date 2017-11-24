Local job center to host recruitment for Home2 Suites

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a job recruitment Tuesday, Nov. 28, for a new Home2 Suites hotel opening in Palmdale.

Recruitment will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Job Center, formerly the South Valley WorkSource Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Available positions include guest service agent, night auditor/front desk, laundry attendant, guest room attendant, housekeeping supervisor, breakfast attendant, maintenance and front office manager.

Candidates should bring their resume, arrive on time, and apply online prior to the event at https://recruiting.talentreef.com/sethi-management.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–