Free Generations Art calendars available in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is offering residents a free 2018 Generations Art calendar.

They are available free of charge while supplies last at the Palmdale Playhouse (38334 10th Street East) and the Chimbole Cultural Center (38350 Sierra Highway) during open hours.

Hours of operation for the Chimbole Cultural Center are Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 12 to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5611 for open hours.

The 32-page full-color calendars, which were given away at the city’s Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, feature the winning and honorable mention artwork from this year’s Generations Juried Art Contest and Exhibit.

The Generations art contest is one of several programs that the city’s Art Committee has specifically designed to celebrate the arts. Other events include the Walk On Words poetry contest, ARTown Fusion artist showcase and the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique all-day event that is dedicated to the arts, both visual and performing.

“Of all our programs, Generations is one that truly shares a message and deep commitment to being all about the arts,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Featuring local artists with a large palette of artistic styles, it offers three age categories of art submissions, which encourages exposure to the arts for children, and provides a rewarding opportunity for veteran and accomplished artists to lead the way as an example of how the arts can bring people together.”

The city of Palmdale is embarking on a public art planning process and is asking residents to participate in its new public art survey. To take the survey and for more information about Palmdale’s public art program, visitwww.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt.

(Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.)

–