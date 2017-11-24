AVTA offers half price bus passes for December service

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) will be offering local and commuter riders a half-price discount on bus passes purchased for the month of December.

Passes can be purchased during AVTA’s “Welcome Back” community open house from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the agency’s Lancaster headquarters, located at 42210 6th Street West.

Discounted passes also may be purchased online until Nov. 30 through TAP at www.taptogo.net and in-person at AVTA’s business offices.

AVTA is offering this special pricing to show appreciation to riders who were affected by service disruptions during the labor negotiations between their contracted labor provider, Transdev, and Teamsters Local 848. Both parties recently settled their dispute and have signed a new four-year contract, eliminating the threat of further work stoppages.

“We are grateful to have our operators back to work with a new four-year contract so that our valued riders can once again enjoy the dependable, predictable service they deserve. We look forward to thanking our riders in person on the 25th, and hope they take advantage of our half-price pass offer,” stated AVTA CEO Len Engel.

AVTA staff predict the discounted passes will be popular, so riders are encouraged to show up early to Saturday’s event. AVTA will provide refreshments and customers can receive up-to-date information on recent service enhancements.

AVTA provides local, commuter and dial-a-ride service to a population of more than 450,000 residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale as well as the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

